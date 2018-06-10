SPOKANE, Wash. — From his happy demeanor and radiant energy, many would have never known what seven-year-old Isaiah Watkins has been through.

"He is the happiest kid. He likes to talk a lot, he's very active. He likes to run...climb," said Isaiah's mother Lisa Watkins.

Isaiah was born with a rare bone disorder called fibular hemimelia.

"When I was about 18 weeks pregnant, we found out that he had the condition, so he didn't have a fibula. And when he was born he had three toes on his foot, so at nine months, they amputated his foot and fit him for a prosthetic. And so that's all he's known," said Watkins.

Even with all of the obstacles Isaiah has faced, nothing holds him back.

When Shriner's Hospital in Spokane found out he loves planes, they reached out to Fairchild Air Force Base and planned a tour for him.

Isaiah was able to not only meet the pilots, but also try on some of their gear. He spent several hours on Friday learning about air control and landing planes, all while in his customized flight suit.

"I think it's a neat experience for him, definitely, and I think he likes being the center of attention - makes him feel special," said Watkins. "I think he likes that."

Isaiah said he plans on becoming a pilot.

"I saw the control station, and I really loved everything. My favorite part was the helmet," said Isaiah.

His birthday is on Oct. 23 so he said he considered the tour an early birthday present.

