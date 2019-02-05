SPOKANE, Wash. — With the days being counted down until the races start for the 43rd annual Lilac Bloomsday Run, there is still a need for event volunteers.

According to a press release from Don Kardong, organizers are eagerly seeking additional volunteers to help with water aid, Marmot March (face painters), and T-shirt distribution on race weekend.

Details are available on the Bloomsday website by clicking the Volunteers button and then selecting the appropriate category on the dropdown menu.

Volunteers are needed for the following events:

Water Aid: Station #1 at Greenwood Cemetery. To sign up, click here.



Marmot March: Saturday, May 4. Volunteers are needed for face painting. You don’t need to be a professional artist to do the face painting, just someone willing to work with kids. To volunteer, log on to Bloomsday’s website and click the “Volunteers” button, Marmot March on the drop-down menu, then initiate an email to Michelle Neill.



T-Shirt Distribution: About 100 volunteers are needed on Sunday morning, May 5th to help set up the T-shirt area, unload the shirts, and hand them out. For more information, log on to Bloomsday’s website and click the “Volunteers” button, T-Shirt Distribution on the drop-down menu, then initiate an email to Marc Browning.

“The success of Bloomsday is totally dependent on the support of nearly 5,000 volunteers,” said Bloomsday Race Director Don Kardong. “Most of our volunteer positions don’t require much, if any, prior experience, but it’s crucial that we fill all open positions to make sure things proceed smoothly before, during and after the run.”

This year’s Bloomsday is scheduled for Sunday, May 5. Nearly 40,000 runners, joggers and walkers are expected to participate.

