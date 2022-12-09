List: Events happening this week across the Inland Northwest

This week attend the Manito Holiday Lights, take a cruise to the Coeur d’Alene Resort’s Holiday Light Show, or shop at the Santa Express holiday retail store.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — This week many events will be taking place across the Inland Northwest.

This week attend the Manito Holiday Lights, take a cruise to the North Pole Cruises in Coeur d'Alene, or shop at the Santa Express holiday retail store for a good cause.

Other events include El Mercadito Market, Native Gardens at Spokane Civic Theatre, Free Looff Carrousel Rides at Riverfront Park, or attend Sarah Colonna's show at the Spokane Comedy Club.

Here is the list of events taking place this week:

Manito Holiday Lights

The Manito Holiday Lights are back. People can attend the lights show and observe in their cars or by waking thru.

The route for this year will begin near the Park Bench Café, past the Ferris Perennial Gardens, under and then across the historic rock arch bridge, past the Rose Garden, and exit onto 21st Avenue.

The route is one-half mile. The time it will take to navigate the route will depend on traffic volume or walking pace. People are advised to arrive 15 minutes before the show opens to prevent early congestion.

Here are the options' times:

Drive-thru

Friday, Dec. 9 to Monday, Dec.12, from 6-9:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9 to Monday, Dec.12, from 6-9:30 p.m. Walk-thru

Tuesday, Dec. 13 to Sunday, Dec. 18, from 5-8 p.m.

All parking lots will be open during the walk-thru event except for the lots within the event area. To check the map routes and more event information, click here.

El Mercadito

Latinos en Spokane will be back at West Central Community Center for El Mercadito market on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 3-8 p.m.

El Mercadito offers fresh food, activities and resources for those who need them.

For more information, click here.

Journey to the North Pole

Journey to the North Pole Cruises continues this month through Jan. 2 in North Idaho.

The Cruise takes guests across Lake Coeur d’Alene to view holiday light displays and visit Santa Claus and his elves at his waterfront toy workshop, where he speaks to each child by name and fireworks fill the sky.

Cruises depart at 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Boarding begins 30 minutes before departure.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the North Pole cruises, click here.

Santa Express

Santa Express is a holiday retail store for all kids in the community, many of whom make this shopping experience part of their Holiday tradition.

The store is open to young shoppers between the ages of 4 and 12, with gifts ranging in price from only $1.00 to $12.00. Children are paired with an "elf" to help them shop for everyone on their list.

Over 800 Santa “Elf” volunteers are on hand throughout the season to help the children shop and wrap their gifts, while the “grownups” shop in the front of the store, a boutique of specialty items perfect for stocking stuffers or gifts for family, friends or secret Santas.

The entirety of proceeds from the store benefits Vanessa Behan, a safe shelter for kids who are in crisis situations.

Shopping at Santa Express helps:

Raise funds to support Vanessa Behan.

Teach children about the gift of giving.

Educate the public about the work of Vanessa Behan.

Learn more about Santa Express here.

Native Gardens at Spokane Civic Theatre

Native Gardens is playing through Dec. 18 in the Studio Theatre.

The show is about an attorney on the rise and his brilliant, pregnant wife who couldn’t feel more welcomed by their new neighbors. But when a friendly disagreement about the lay of the land escalates into a backyard brawl, cultures collide and mudslinging ensues literally.

Show dates this month include Dec. 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 17, and 18.

Thursday functions start at 7:30 p.m., and on Sundays, at 2 p.m. Entrance for students costs $10 and adults $25. Poeple can get their ticket here.

Free Looff Carrousel Rides

Enjoy a free ride on the historic Looff Carrousel in Riverfront Park this Saturday.

Stop by the Idaho Central Credit Union booth, located in front of the carrousel building, to pick up your free ticket on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2022, from 12-4 p.m.

Sarah Colonna at Spokane Comedy Club

Sarah Colonna is coming to Spokane Comedy Club this week. Her shows will be taking place from 7:30-10 p.m. on Saturday and Saturday.

Sarah Colonna is a standup comedian, author and actor who can currently be seen starring as "Angie" in Netflix’s hit show “Insatiable.” She is also currently recurring as “Lori” on Showtime’s hit show “Shameless.”

Sarah became well known as the popular roundtable regular on the hit late-night talk show “Chelsea Lately," and she served as a full-time writer on “Chelsea Lately,” as well as a producer, writer, and star of the show’s spin-off scripted series “After Lately.”

Ticket prices range from $15-$30. Click here for more information.

