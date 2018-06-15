SPOKANE, Wash. -- The former Spokane Police sergeant convicted of second degree rape will not appear in court Friday afternoon.

Gordon Ennis was supposed to appear before a judge at 1:30 p.m. for a motion hearing. Earlier this month, Ennis' attorneys filed a motion for a new trial. They claim Ennis was told his victim may have mistaken him for another man.

Prosecutors argued that Ennis missed the 10-day deadline to file a motion for the new trial. Ennis' new attorney, Mark Vovos, maintained that it was implied at a May hearing Vovos would be allowed an extension to file a motion.

A judge was supposed to hear both of those arguments in court Friday. On Thursday, the hearing was moved to July 13 at 2:00 p.m.

Requesting a new trial means the judge would throw out the old verdict and bring in a new jury to do the trial over again. For that to happen, the court has to find any issues that happened during the criminal process that resulted in an unfair trial. Those issus included juror misconduct, prosecutorial misconduct or newly discovered evidence.

Ennis was convicted of second degree rape in March. His sentencing was originally set for April, but has been pushed back several times. Ennis will now be sentenced on July 20 at 2:00 p.m.

