SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane leaders and local organizations will hold a town hall focused on domestic violence Thursday night. The event is called “End the Silence.”

“End the Silence” will feature a panel of experts from the YWCA Spokane, the Spokane Regional Domestic Violence Coalition, law enforcement and more. Event organizers said the purpose of the event is to get the word out to women and children in the area.

One of the organizers, Deborah Greenalge, said she has been in three abusive marriages. Greenalge said she knows firsthand how terrifying and trapped a woman can feel in an abusive relationship. She said she also knows the tools women in these situations need.

“There’s support out there, where you’re totally not expecting it. A lot of us have been in the same shoes that you’re in, and it is possible to move forward. And if you’re not ready to move forward, we’re still here holding your hand, or are available to hold your hand if you just need us to be,” said Greenalge.

Greenalge said, a lot of times, the most valuable thing is just being able to see and hear that you are not alone. That is what she is hoping women take away from the event on Thursday night.

Those attending “End the Silence” will be able to write and submit questions ahead of the event. These can be completely anonymous. Event organizers said this is to provide a safe resource for women who might be in an abusive relationship.

“End the Silence” will be held at the Eastern Washington University campus in downtown Spokane. It runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free to attend.

