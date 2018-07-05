SPOKANE, Wash.—A popular music festival that got Spokane swinging into summer was canceled after a 13-year run.

Elkfest officials made the announcement that the music festival was canceled on Facebook Monday afternoon.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

The post said there had always been an understanding that Elkfest had put a burden on its neighborhood and that was why the festival strived to do its best to respect its friends and neighbors.

“Unfortunately, the rousing success of Elkfest has also proved to ultimately be its undoing. As you may have read in the previous weeks bringing so many smiling faces into our neighborhood has created concerns not only with the local government but also among our neighbors. While the city has been helpful in giving us the ability to meet the requirements they felt were necessary to keep things safe and sane the recent processes have brought to light that not everyone in our area has been enjoying Elkfest through these many years as much as we all have. Our neighbors are after all the backbone of our restaurant’s success and we need to be a good neighbor all 365 days a year, not just the 362 days Elkfest is not happening,” said the post.

Elkfest officials said it was with heavy hearts they found it was time to end what has been an event that became bigger than they ever imagined.

The full post can be found on the Elkfest Facebook page.

© 2018 KREM