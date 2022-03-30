Spokane Valley tiny house caught fire after improper use of extension cords

Residents of the tiny house were able to get out before the fire extended. One resident was later taken to a local hospital by family members for medical evaluation.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — An electrical fire destroyed a structure being used as a tiny home in the back of a property in Spokane Valley on Wednesday.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said that they responded to the fire Wednesday morning at 3222 N. Elton after occupant's called 911.

Emergency responders said the tiny house residents were sleeping when they woke up and saw the smoke and flames burning up the wall next to the electrical panel tiny house.

SVFD said occupants were able to get out of the tiny home, but were exposed to some smoke. Before firefighters arrived at the fire, the tiny house residents tried to extinguish the fire with the garden hose running from the main home.

Once fire crews arrived, they searched inside the tiny home and found a small mattress and bean bag still burning. Firefighters could control the fire, and no occupants were found inside the tiny house.

Medical responders arrived at the scene and evaluated a resident who was exposed to the smoke. The resident was later taken to a local hospital by family members for further evaluation.

SVFD said the cause of the fire was due to the use of inappropriate multiple extension cords, which were running from the primary house to outside the tiny house to get electricity. The tiny house did not have any smoke detectors, fire extinguishers or proper electrical wiring.

SVFD said the fire completely damaged the tiny house, and no injured firefighters were reported.

SVFD said on the statement that extension cords are for temporary use only. They are not allowed to be used as a permanent power source or in the place of approved permitted electrical wiring.

Firefighters want to remind residents that alternate outside structures, such as portable type sheds or tiny home type structures, require proper permitting and should follow the fire codes in that area.