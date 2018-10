SPOKANE, Wash. — The Einstein Bros. Bagels on Division Street will be closing after four years in business.

The owner of the franchise announced the closing on the store’s Facebook page.

“Thank you Spokane for 4 wonderful years here. We have made the tough decision to close our stores,” the post said.

The post also said that customers could go into the store to buy cream cheese at a reduced price.

The owner is also looking to sell the store’s commercial restaurant equipment.

© 2018 KREM