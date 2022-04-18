Four eastern Washington fire districts getting new tools to fight fires

Ten engines were donated across the state. Four of them will be utilized in eastern Washington as part of the DNR's annual effort to strengthen fire response.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) donated surplus wildfire engines to four eastern Washington fire districts on Monday.

This year, 10 engines were donated across the state. Four of them will be utilized in eastern Washington as part of the DNR's annual effort to strengthen fire response in wildfire-prone rural areas. Fire districts receiving an engine include Spokane Fire District 2, Pend Oreille Fire District 5, Stevens Fire District 5, and Stevens Fire District 10.

A fire engine costs around $200,000 and getting a new one is not something a rural fire department could easily afford.

"The cost of doing business in our country right now has placed fire chiefs in making critical decisions on whether to buy fuel or to buy first aid supplies," Brian Shaffer, Spokane Fire Chief said. "Those daily decisions are challenging and lastly when there are programs like this is truly a blessing for those agencies because they won't have the resources to acquire apparatus like this with their existing budgets."

Wildfire engines help reduce response times to wildfires, reducing the potential for larger and more severe wildfires. This opportunity will contribute to local fire districts being better prepared to fight wildfires in their districts.

In 2017, the legislature authorized the DNR to distribute these engines and additional equipment to rural departments. The benefits include increasing workforce, helping free up funding, and providing tools that these departments typically wouldn't have access to.

Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a statement that local fire districts are an invaluable part of Washington’s efforts to fight wildfires.

“They’re often the first lines of defense, able to reach ignitions early and keep them small," Franz said. "That then benefits DNR by reducing response times to wildfires, thereby reducing the potential for larger, more severe wildfires. It is truly a win-win situation.”

Some fire departments across the state now will have access to more equipment to help respond to wildfires and reduce the potential for large, costly, and catastrophic fires.

The DNR hopes to increase the number of donations for next year to at least 20 engines.