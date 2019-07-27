CHENEY, Wash.-- In the case of a fire, the Eastern Washington Equine Council goes from door to door, alerting neighbors of nearby danger and helping people round up their animals.

Sonia Richardson is a part of the team of volunteers. She has been a volunteer with the organization for five years.

During fires like the Cheney Complex Fire, Sonia and the team in the Cheney area arrived to assist fire crews with their work.

"We only had two firemen available and one tanker," Richardson said. "So when we showed up, we were just asking what do we need to do? They told us to head out and start collecting animals."

Richardon said their help allowed fire crews to focus on containing the flames.

"We went to each home that was near the danger. The fire was so close to residents, within 1500 feet of the backdoor of one of them," Richardson said.

She said the team went to nearby homes and asked people if they needed help evacuating their families and their animals.

The team then took the animals to the Cheney fairgrounds.

The team trains through FEMA and works directly with local fire crews.

"We keep in close contact with the commander-in-chief for the specific fire. We're right there ready to help out however," Richardson said.

They primarily serve the Eastern Washington area, but Richardson said they have traveled to Western Washington, Oregon and California to assist with evacuations.

The team also helps with more than wildfire evacuations.

Richardson said the team returns to animals' homes after a fire and helps rebuild burned or destroyed fences.

"As long as there is a fire, we're there for the animals," she said.

Richardson said the team is looking for volunteers, regardless of experience with animals. To contact the team, you can find them on Facebook at Eastern Washington Equine Council.