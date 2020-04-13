SPOKANE, Wash. — Easter routines were altered this year because the coronavirus and traditions weren't the same but new methods were approached.

With stay home orders still in place, sunrise service was a bit different this year. Churches had to find a way to get their word out.

Whether that was through Zoom, Facebook, YouTube or whatever streaming service of their choice. Options were available across the country and locally there were a ton of options to choose from as well.

Technology has made it possible for doors to be opened up and Easter to be celebrated virtually. Other methods of service were on display in Spokane Valley this morning.

East point church off Sprague Avenue held a special Easter drive-thru service with members parked inside of their cars outside of the church.

Hundreds of cars lined up in the parking lot outside of the building.

The service was approved because churchgoers were in alignment with guidelines and didn’t exit their vehicles.

A sheriff was also on-site to assist with traffic.

RELATED: Spokane Valley family hosts virtual egg toss

RELATED: Spokane churches ready for online Easter services

RELATED: Real-time updates: Idaho Gov. Little urges remote Easter services