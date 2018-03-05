SPOKANE, Wash.— The former Lincoln County Deputy that was found guilty of second degree manslaughter in early April was sentenced to five years.

Dwayne Thurman was was originally charged with first degree manslaughter for shooting and killing his wife, Brenda, two years ago.

Thurman's defense attorney requested a six month sentence. In his argument, he asked the judge to consider Thurman's military service and that he is a caregiver to his mother when deciding his sentence. The defense also mentioned a letter sent to the court by one of the jurors. In that letter, the juror said the case was difficult for them and asked the judge to show leniency in Thurman's sentencing.

Before sentencing, Brenda Thurman's mother spoke first about how the darkest day in her life was finding out her daughter had been killed at the hand of Dwayne Thurman.

"Brenda was fighting to save her 18 year marriage with a husband who liked to flirt with women at his job," Raquel Rodriguez said.

Then, we heard from Brenda's daughter Gabrielle Corriette.

"Brenda was fighting to save her 18 year marriage with a husband who liked to flirt with women at his job," Corriette said.

Thurman’s defense attorney requested a 6 month sentence, but the judge decided 5 years. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/8eGpMPzrzn — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) May 3, 2018

A jury found Dwayne Thurman not guilty of first degree manslaughter in April and returned a special verdict finding him guilty of second degree manslaughter.

PREVIOUS: Jury finds Dwayne Thurman guilty of second degree manslaughter

Reports said Thurman’s lawyer requested a six-month sentence, but the judge decided on five years.

During the sentencing Thurman said he was sorry to friends and family. He said he “lives everyday wishing it was him and that he should have checked.”'

Thurman's attorney said he was not happy with the sentence and would like to file an appeal, but that is up to Thurman.

Dwayne #Thurman says he’s sorry to his family and friends. Say he lives “everyday wishing it was him” and that he “should have checked. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/PqzWiTBlx2 — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) May 3, 2018

© 2018 KREM