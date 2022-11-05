Dutch Bros Coffee on Freya now reopening after being hit by a truck last year

According to a Instagram post by Dutch Bros Coffee this week, the coffee building on Freya will be opening soon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Dutch Bros on Freya that was hit by a big truck in August 2021 is reopening.

According to an Instagram post by Dutch Bros Coffee on Friday, the coffee location on 402 S. Freya St. is opening soon.

There is not yet information on when the coffee will officially open. According to the Dutch Bros Coffee website, the location is still closed but is currently hiring people.

Last year a man crashed into two buildings on South Freya Street, including a Dutch Bros coffee stand with employees inside.

After the crash, a witness told police he heard “metal on metal grinding” coming from Freya Street and saw a large truck driving at a high speed. He said the truck was allegedly weaving in and out of traffic and eventually hit several vehicles before crashing into the buildings.

Months later, a judge sentenced the man to 15 months in prison for the crash that injured seven people, including one who went to the hospital.

