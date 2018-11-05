SPOKANE, Wash. – Dutch Bros Coffee is serving up more than coffee! Friday marks the 12th anniversary of Dutch Bros Coffee's annual "Drink One for Dane" fundraiser.

More than 300 Dutch Bros Coffee locations in seven states will donate proceeds to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), the world leader in fighting Lou Gehrig's disease, also known as amytrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The event kicks off ALS Awareness Month. It is held annually in honor of Dutch Bros Coffee co-founder, Dane Boersma. Dane was diagnosed with ALS in 2005 and passed away in late 2009.

Last year, Dutch Bros Coffee contributed a record-breaking $1,000,037 to the MDA for research and family services funding. Over the past 11 years, the coffee chain has donated over $3.5 million to MDA for ALS.

"Each year, I am overwhelmed by the amazing support of our customers, barista and operators," said Dutch Bros. Co-founder Travis Boersma. "'Drink One for Dane' is one of my favorite days each year, we celebrate my brother Dane by fighting to find a cause and cure to ALS."

