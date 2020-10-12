x
Spokane County

Man arrested for vehicular homicide after auto-ped crash in downtown Spokane

Spokane officers found the victim trapped under a vehicle at West 3rd Avenue and Howard Street. He later died.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane on Wednesday night, Spokane police said.

Spokane Neighborhood Resource officers found a man trapped under a vehicle at West 3rd Avenue and Howard Street. Despite all efforts by paramedics, the man died at the scene.

Police say preliminary information led them to arrest the involved vehicle's driver, 50 year-old Davis Macinnes. He was found to be under the influence of an intoxicant or substance causing impairment and arrested for vehicular homicide, according to police. 

The investigation is still ongoing. Police say it is yet to be determined where each involved party was positioned, who had the right-of-way and other factors contributing to the incident. 

