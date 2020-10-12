Man arrested for vehicular homicide after auto-ped crash in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Spokane on Wednesday night, Spokane police said.



Spokane Neighborhood Resource officers found a man trapped under a vehicle at West 3rd Avenue and Howard Street. Despite all efforts by paramedics, the man died at the scene.



Police say preliminary information led them to arrest the involved vehicle's driver, 50 year-old Davis Macinnes. He was found to be under the influence of an intoxicant or substance causing impairment and arrested for vehicular homicide, according to police.