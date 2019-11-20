SPOKANE, Wash. — The Downtown Spokane Library will relocate to the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza next year while it undergoes significant renovations.

In November 2018, voters approved a $77 million bond measure to remodel four existing libraries, including the Downtown and Shadle Libraries, and build three new ones.

The downtown Library will close for two years during the remodeling process.

The Spokane Public Library has partnered with the Spokane Transit Authority to temporary relocate some of its services and staff to the second floor of the STA Plaza while renovations are made. SPL leaders say tenant improvements should begin in December before a public opening on March 2, 2020.

The downtown Library will continue operating out of its current location until February 29, 2020 when it closes for the planned renovation.

“When we began our search for a temporary location, we had specific criteria in mind—size and cost of the space, maintaining access to services within the downtown core and proximity to other resources the public uses. The STA Plaza met all of these and will allow us to maintain the availability of the library’s important resources downtown," said Andrew Chanse, Executive Director of Spokane Public Library.

RELATED: Coeur d'Alene library seeks spot for Stephen Colbert's giant children's book

Despite downsizing from more than 100,000-square-feet to 9,800-square-feet, SPL will continue to offer the following services at the STA Plaza:

• Library Marketplace featuring a curated collection of high-circulating books, DVDs and CDs

• Early-literacy resources for children

• Express computer access & Library Wi-Fi

• Public art exhibits and small community events

• Free conference meeting space for neighborhood organizations, local non-profits, small businesses and more

• Self-service checkout kiosks

“This is a great temporary use of the second floor of the Plaza until its future use is determined,” said E. Susan Meyer, STA’s Chief Executive Officer.

“There are multiple options for the future of that space, and the library’s need for a short-term location fits well within STA’s timeline to consider what will work best as a part of downtown’s transit center.”

RELATED: Story of Coeur d'Alene book-hider appears on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

RELATED: Historic Coeur d'Alene house takes a ride to new home on Tubbs Hill

The following video is a report on how the story of the Coeur d'Alene Library book hider getting national attention prompted a wave of donations and attention to the library.