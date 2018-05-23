SPOKANE, Wash. – The 7-Eleven on Division and Second Aves in Downtown Spokane is using very loud, high pitched tones to deter people from loitering.

Staff at the gas station said they only turn the tones on when loitering is taking place and they said it is working. Spokane Police said since January, they have had nearly 140 calls to the 7-Eleven. According to the city of Spokane's interactive crime map, those incidents range from vehicle prowling to theft.

As a result of this crime activity, Spokane Police suggested installing speakers to play loud tones, along with improve lighting. All this to keep people from hanging around and littering on the property.

Across the street from 7-Eleven is the Fair Bridge Inn Express. The manager there said they get quite a few complaints from guests saying the tones go off as early as two in the morning. The manager said they would be on board if 7-Eleven played opera music instead of the tones. A 7-Eleven in Jacksonville decided to do that after people continued to hang out in front, bother customers and leave trash.

Officer John O'Brien confirmed with that what 7-Eleven is doing is in fact legal. So love it or hate it, it appears to be working. But if you would like to submit a complaint, you can do so by contacting Crime Check.

