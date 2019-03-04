SPOKANE, Wash. — A Shih Tzu who was rescued by the Spokane Humane Society is graduating from the Pawsitive Dog prison training program.

Candy, the 11-year-old dog, graduates April 10.

According to a Spokane Humane Society Facebook post, Candy is not your typical lapdog. They say she is a sweet and loving dog. She doesn’t like to be picked up or cuddled too much.

The humane society described her as a no nonsense “grandma” dog.

Candy and two other dogs were brought to the humane society by their owners, who wanted to have the dogs euthanized because they would bite. The owners later changed their minds and surrendered them to the humane society.

Staff said the three Shih Tzus were trapped under thick mats of tangled and decomposing fur totaling more than 13 pounds.

The dogs needed a complete shave to deal with the fur, along with a nail clipping. All three dogs’ teeth were also in bad shape. After the dogs were bathed, staff treated sores, cuts and smaller infections.

The other dogs, Angel and Katie, were adopted together by the same owner. Angel was diagnosed with Cushing's disease. Katie had a tumor that was removed before she was adopted.

The community had previously raised $3,000 to help pay for the dogs medical care.

Candy is now much healthier and has lost 10 pounds. She’s now on a special diet and only has a few teeth left.

She is available for adoption. Humane society leaders say she would do best as an only dog.

RELATED: Community raises nearly $3K for three dogs trapped under matted fur