SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Police arrested a woman early Friday morning after a shooting in Hillyard.

Brittany Korzonthowski, 31, was arrested for first degree attempted murder

Officials said just after midnight Friday they were called to East Rowan Avenue near North Cook Street for a report of a person who had been shot. During a 911 call before the shooting, officials said people could be heard arguing.

Officers who arrived on scene found a man with a gunshot wound to his head. The man was then transported to an area hospital. Court documents said the victim is being kept alive with medical equipment in order to harvest his organs.

Officers on scene found a large pool of blood on the sidewalk near the home where the victim was found. Near the pool of blood officers found a grey t-shirt, a homemade leather wrapped impact weapon and a folding pocket knife. Officials said a bloody handgun was also found in the yard.

Korzonthowski told detectives her cousin called Thursday because she wanted to come over. She said her cousin showed up to her house with an unknown woman. She said she was home with her four children and her ex-boyfriend was there. According to court documents, she said her cousin brought a drink to her in an orange Fanta bottle and tried to get her to drink it. Korzonthowski said she felt weird after drinking it and thought she was getting set up for a possible robbery.

Court documents said the victim showed up at Korzonthowski’s home and demanded to speak with her ex-boyfriend. She said he then hit her in the head with a rock on a string. Then, she said she got a firearm from inside her house and attempted to raise the gun in the air to scare him. She said the victim made threats that he would return in 20 minutes to kill her and her children. Court documents said the victim was on the sidewalk when she tried to scare him and she said as she raised the gun, it fired and struck the victim in the head. She said she attempted lifesaving measures until medical personnel arrived.

Court documents said Koronthowski continued to believe during her interview with detectives that she may have been exposed to some type of drug in the drink her cousin gave her. A search warrant was requested for and granted to test her blood. Results are still pending.

Korzonthowski was detained and later booked into the Spokane County Jail.

