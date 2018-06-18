SPOKANE, Wash. – Court documents said the man accused of stealing a moving truck was selling drugs to the two teenagers found in the back of the truck.

Shonn Anderson, 44, was arrested Wednesday on a Department of Corrections warrant and possession of a stolen vehicle. According to a search warrant, police may also be seeking charges of possession of a controlled substance and second degree unlawful possession of a firearm. As of Monday morning, he was not listed as an inmate in the Spokane County Jail.

When officers stopped Anderson in the stolen truck they heard voices coming from inside the cargo space. They opened the door and found two teenagers, one male and one female, inside. Court documents said the male was fully clothed and the female was naked and was only wearing a flannel shirt that still exposed her body.

Inside the truck, officers said they saw a fixed bladed knife on the center console and a small handgun that was jammed into the heater vent on the dash, according to court documents.

The two teenagers told officers they were with Anderson since the day before and had used marijuana and meth with him, court documents said. The young man told police he had seen Anderson in possession of a black backpack that had several small baggies containing a crystal-like substance resembling “rock-salt.” Court documents said the teenager also saw baggies in the back of the truck, which was furnished with a mattress and various containers on the floor.

Court documents said the female teenager told police that Anderson was her “personal drug dealer.” She said she had messaged him on Facebook for a drug transaction and she gave him $40 for meth, court documents said.



