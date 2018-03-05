SPOKANE, Wash. – A Spokane man accused of stabbing his wife to death in January was heard on jail phone calls talking about finding a ‘good’ psychiatrist in order to make a temporary insanity defense, court documents said.

William Bost, 59, is charged with first degree murder and eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held in the Spokane County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

According to court documents, on January 6, a Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy was doing a traffic stop when his patrol car was hit by Bost's vehicle. The deputy said he spoke to Bost, who was dressed in only underwear, and was told “She's dead…the dog didn't mean to do it.”

The deputy said Bost appeared disoriented and told him his wife was dead, according to court documents. Bost was then transported to the hospital where he was evaluated for injuries and his mental state.

The deputy said he answered Bost's phone at one point when a family member called. The person on the line told the deputy Bost had called him early Saturday morning and told him “….my wife is dead and it wasn't the dog's fault.”

SCSO went to Bost's home where they found his wife, Jade Bost, dead on the kitchen floor. Officials said they found two bloody knives near her body, and traces of blood around the house.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled her death as a homicide and her death was caused by numerous stab wounds. Court documents said she also sustained possible blunt force trauma to the face.

While serving a search warrant, court documents said eight firearms and a large quantity of ammunition were found in the home. Officials said they also found a Bunker Hill Safe in one of the bedrooms of the home and court documents said they are working to get a search warrant to find out what is inside.

Investigators also collected various items of evidence including a pair of grey shorts with suspected blood staining, other pieces of clothing and a receipt from January 5 from the Yokes on Cheney Spokane Road.

Court documents said detectives reviewed surveillance video from the Yoke and saw Bost wearing what appeared to be the same pair of grey shorts they seized in the search warrant.

According to court records, detectives have also received a DNA sample from Bost. Court documents also show a detective was present when Bost was being treated for an injury to his hand. Investigators are now working to get a search warrant for his medical records from Deaconess hospital.

