SPOKANE, Wash.— A phone call from an ex-boyfriend and a bag of horse tail hairs led to the arrest of a 45-year-old man Monday.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office officials said Clinton Burrill was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in the first degree after being persuaded on foot by deputies.

SCSO officials said the arrest came after Burrill’s ex-girlfriend reported that he called her the night before and threatened to kill her favorite horse if she didn’t get back together with him.

Burrill’s girlfriend said she had found a bag on her front porch before she called law enforcement, according to reports. Authorities said the bag had a handkerchief tied around a lock of horse tail hairs with the tag “77” on it

Deputies headed to Burrill’s residence for a welfare check and found a horse laying on its side on a steep hill where it looked like it was dead, according to reports.

SCSO officials said deputies went to check on the horse they discovered a “gruesome act of cruelty.” Reports said one of the horse’s front ankles was tied to the fence with a short rope and another rope was cinched around its neck. The horse’s tail had been chopped off at the base and was not located. The ground in the immediate area of the horse was torn up from an apparent struggle where it appeared the horse had exhaled a large amount of blood from its nose and mouth.

Deputies arrested Burrill and charged him with animal cruelty in the first degree and a misremember harassment charge after he attempted to run from them at his home.

© 2018 KREM