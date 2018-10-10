CHATTAROY, Wash. — WARNING: This story contains graphic information.

Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies issued a search warrant and found remnants of a pipe bomb at a Chattaroy residence earlier this week, according to court documents.

Officials said a witness called 911 to report a male “had accidentally blown off his hand with gun powder” in the 35800 block of North Waldrons Lane on Monday night. He reported that the man’s right hand was “completely gone” and the male had a severe rupture in his stomach.

Medical units transported Leonard Zickefoose, 59, from the scene. As of Tuesday morning, he was listed in critical condition.

Deputies found blood and tissue consistent with a blast injury spattered over the deck and on the deck's ceiling, according to court documents. A blown apart AA battery was also found on the deck. No other parts of a possible explosive device were visible, documents said.

A mutual friend of Zickefoose said he has been visiting the residence since Oct. 6. Prior to the 911 call, Zickefoose’s friend said he saw him holding a square piece of metal with a copper rod and copper wires running into it, according to court documents.

Zickefoose told his friend he was experimenting with the item for protection, court documents stated. His friend then went back into his house before hearing a loud bang. When he went outside, he told deputies he saw his friend lying on the deck injured. Another witness told deputies he thought there was gunpowder on the kitchen counter in the residence.

Deputies were initially unable to find the original 911 caller. They yelled into the residence for about 30 minutes before the man stepped outside. He told deputies he does not trust or like the police, and did not want anything to do with them.

The man said he heard a bang, came out of his home and called 911. He was unwilling to answer any other questions.

Deputies also spoke to another woman who said Zickefoose is “schizophrenic” and has not taken his medication for two months.

Spokane County Explosive Disposal Unit responded to the scene.

Deputies issued a search warrant and found a three-inch pipe with a frayed end, a battery, gun powder, a rusty metal bolt, .22 caliber carrying cases, shot shells, a metal tow-hitch receiver, a small pointed stick, a knife; and bomb fragments, among other items.

As of Tuesday, law enforcement had not made any arrests, but officials said it is too soon to say what charges the man could face, if any.

Authorities said the man's mental health could play a factor in those charges. They also depend on his intent with the explosive device. Once these questions are answered, reckless endangerment and manufacturing explosives without a license charges could be on the table.

