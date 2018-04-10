Spokane County Major Crimes detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who hit a loss prevention officer and stole alcohol back in July.

Officials said the man in the surveillance photos from the Safeway on West Francis walked into the store and tried to hide a large bottle of rum in his coat. They said as he did this, he dropped the bottle and it broke. He then took a second bottle and hid it inside his coat as he walked to the front doors.

Deputies said the man walked past all the cash registers without paying, grabbed his scooter and walked out the front door.

Authorities said as a loss prevention officer tried to stop the suspect, he turned around and hit the officer in the face while he was still holding his scooter. The suspect fled east from the store on his scooter. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the man. The officer received minor injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male, 40-45-years-old, 5’8”-6 feet tall, weighed between 200-220 pounds and he had black hair.

Anyone who can help identify this man or knows his location is asked to call Detective Mike Drapeau at 509-477-6921 and reference #10095263.

