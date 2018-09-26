DEER PARK, Wash. — The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a Spokane County deputy was justified in his use of lethal force in an incident near Deer Park in August.

The officer involved in a shooting that happened on Aug. 3 in Deer Park was identified as Deputy Daniel Middlebos.

Deputies responded to a reportedly suicidal male at N. Sherman Road near Findley Road. When they arrived on scene, they said that they found a man had crashed a car along the side of the road.

Police said deputies tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man pulled out a gun. Officers instructed the man to put down the gun, but the man pointed it at police, prompting Deputy Middlebos to shoot him.

The deputies requested immediate medical response and started lifesaving medical attention, but the man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputy Middlebos has nearly 28 years of law enforcement experience and was hired by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office as a Lateral Deputy in 2003.

He is currently assigned to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office Patrol Division Day Shift. He received two life-saving awards in 2005 and 2017 from Sheriff Knezovich and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

