SPOKANE, Wash. — Attempts to identify a female body recovered from the Spokane River Saturday have been unsuccessful as of Monday, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Police describe the victim as a white female with dark hair. She was wearing khaki pants and a black and white striped top with "California" printed along the side.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a reported body found in the Spokane River late Saturday morning. A passerby reported finding a body off the shoreline in the Spokane River east of Harvard Road, authorities said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the decedent after they have identified the body along with the cause and manner of death.

Clothing found on the body of a woman discovered in the Spokane River. (source: Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the clothing or have any information regarding the investigation, you are urged to call Detective Mike Drapeau at (509) 477-6921.

