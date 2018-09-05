SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Licensing is holding a series of meetings where they will take public comment on the REAL ID Act.

The REAL ID Act requires state driver’s licenses and ID cards to have certain security enhancements.

On Thursday, a public hearing will be held at Spokane City Hall at 9:00 a.m.

In July, the Department of Licensing will mark all standard licenses that are not already compliant with the REAL ID Act. Officials are getting ready for October 2020, when drivers licenses and ID cards will not be an acceptable form of identification for travel.

