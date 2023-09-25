x
Spokane County

Deadly crash blocks eastbound I-90 near Spokane International Airport

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash just before 9 p.m. on Sunday on I-90, east of milepost 274.
Credit: Washington State Patrol

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — At least person died after a two-car crash on Interstate 90 near the Spokane International Airport on Sunday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on I-90, east of milepost 274. This is northeast of the SR-902 interchange.

WSP says the eastbound lanes of I-90 are blocked and detours are being used to divert traffic onto surrounding county roads.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. We’ll update as we learn more. 
            

