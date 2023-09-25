Deadly crash blocks eastbound I-90 near Spokane International Airport

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash just before 9 p.m. on Sunday on I-90, east of milepost 274.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash — At least person died after a two-car crash on Interstate 90 near the Spokane International Airport on Sunday night.

According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on I-90, east of milepost 274. This is northeast of the SR-902 interchange.

WSP says the eastbound lanes of I-90 are blocked and detours are being used to divert traffic onto surrounding county roads.

Troopers are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic Alert WSP troopers investigating a multiple vehicle collision. Tragically one fatality reported. Eastbound I-90 is closed at SR902 collision is at milepost 274. Avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/UN1m8fq0rR — District 4 PIO Sergeant Greg Riddell (@wspd4pio) September 25, 2023

It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.