DEA launches operation target fentanyl use program in Spokane

The 'Operation Engage' program is a prevention support initiative aimed at addressing drug trafficking, violence and crime reduction in Spokane.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is launching a prevention support program to reduce fentanyl use in Spokane.

The 'Operation Engage' program is a prevention support initiative aimed to mitigate the fentanyl drug threat in Spokane and to continue addressing other drug problems in the community, such as drug trafficking, violence and crime reduction.

DEA Special Agent in charge Frank Tarentino III said in a statement that the program was necessary after seeing an increase in overdoses and overdose deaths in the communities due to the use of fentanyl drugs.

“In response to this ever-increasing threat, the DEA Seattle Field Division is launching a community-level collaborative effort in Spokane to increase awareness and education through a wide range of resources and programs," Tarentino said in the statement.

Some of the program's goals are to identify local drug threats, trends and be a bridge between local public safety and public health efforts.

"The impact and overall effectiveness of this initiative is directly dependent on the community, law enforcement, health care, prevention and social service professionals working together to mitigate the fentanyl drug threat," Tarantino said,

The program's objectives are to connect DEA field offices with the communities they serve and support local drug-free community coalitions, public health and prevention leaders to aid and ensure lasting success.

"We believe it is critically important early on to provide awareness to our communities and families," Tarentino said. "This learning process is the first step in avoiding drug experimentation, drug misuse, drug addiction and all related behaviors that are plaguing our communities.”

The DEA Seattle Field Division’s Operation Engage program was one of 11 proposals that were approved for continued funding for 2022.