COLBERT, Wash. – Workers at one of Spokane County’s oldest businesses are reeling from a brazen break-in.

Surveillance video caught the thief in action. The crook apparently really needed a cigarette. For someone who was committing a felony, there sure was not a sense of urgency. In total, the nicotine craved thief spent more than an hour inside the Colbert Trading Post.

"I come in here and I'm checking everything out and I go over to the sink and I notice that the screen was missing," said owner Ron Jensen.

The crook broke through bars on the window and slithered in at 2:30 a.m. By the time Jensen arrived, the thief was gone but lots of stuff was missing and there was lots of damage.

One of the items missing was the store’s safe. The result was hundreds of dollars’ worth of damage and hundreds of dollars’ worth of stolen items. In the video, the suspect meanders around the store over and over again, searching for cigarettes.

"It kinda tells you who it was. Not your brain surgery types," Jensen said.

The store has been around since 1885. It is a true mainstay of Colbert. This crime did not just hit Jensen at the core but really everyone in the community.

"When you get ripped off, it's a stab in the back," he said.

A comical aspect to this whole thing? Should this crook and their accomplice break into the safe, they will only find about $100. Chump change, at the expense of Jensen’s safety and security. He also has a message for them.

"Come on down, man, let's sit down and have a drink. Like to meet you and we'll see what happens," he said.

But Jensen cannot promise he would be forgiving.

“I'd probably take them out back and beat the crap out of them," he said.

If you know anything about the break-in you are asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

