SPOKANE, Wash. – Rescue crews were out removing a car from the Spokane River Friday afternoon.

Back on April 21, SPD responded to a collision where a guard rail was torn out of the ground in the area of S. Riverton Avenue and Sinto Avenue, officials said.

Officers on scene determined that a vehicle was traveling westbound on Sinto, went through the guard rail and into the river. The guard rail was heavily damaged, and parts to a car were broken off and still laying at the scene.

Officers were not able to locate the vehicle due to the amount of water and strong currents. Back on the day of the crash, Spokane Police said there were no indications that anyone was inside the car.

