Spokane County crews responding to fire at local construction company, employees evacuated

At this time, the fire is out. All workers have been evacuated from the building and no injuries have been reported.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Fire District #9 responded to a large fire at Lance Pounder Excavation on East Lincoln Road in North Spokane County.

According to initial reports, the fire is out, but it is still an active scene. 32 fire personnel are currently assessing the damage.

All of the workers at the warehouse have been evacuated and no injuries have been reported from officials. At this time, officials do not know what caused the fire.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

