DEER PARK, Wash. — There have been multiple reports of a structure fire on Monroe Road near Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Viewer photos show flames and black smoke coming from a structure at 22100 North Monroe Road near Deer Park on Tuesday afternoon.

KREM has a crew en route to the location and will be getting more information as it is made available. There are firefighters on scene and we hope to know more by KREM 2 News at 5 p.m.

It is unclear what the structure is or how the fire started. A few roads in the area are closed in the area of Monroe and Harms.

RELATED: West Philadelphia church goes up in flames

RELATED: Brazil rejects $20 million of aid for Amazon fire from G-7

RELATED: Williams Flats Fire on Colville Reservation still burning, but fully contained

RELATED: Brazilian troops begin deploying to fight Amazon fires

Viewer photos of a structure fire near Deer Park Photos of a structure fire on Monroe Road near Deer Park on August 27. Smoke from a structure fire near Deer Park on August 27. Smoke from a structure fire near Deer Park on August 27. Smoke from a structure fire near Deer Park on August 27.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as more reporting is completed.