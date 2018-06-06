SPOKANE, Wash. -- Crews are putting the finishing touches on the Spokane Falls SkyRide.

Huntington Park will be closed Wednesday morning until noon and Friday morning until noon while crews complete final maintenance on the attraction.

The maintenance will be focused on tower two. It will involve a crane, so there is no room for visitors in the park during construction.

Once crews finish maintenance, the SkyRide will still need to undergo testing, inspection and staff training.

The SkyRide is set to open in mid to late June. City leaders hope to announce an official opening date soon.

© 2018 KREM