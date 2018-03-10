MILLWOOD, Wash. — Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at Longhorn Barbecue in Millwood.

The restaurant is located 2315 N. Argonne Road.

During a routine stop, a Washington State Patrol officer saw heavy black smoke and sparks coming from one of the restaurant's smoke stacks. He notified Spokane Valley Police about a possible problem within the restaurant.

Nine Spokane Valley fire engines responded to the call, and evacuated customers and staff. While conducting a full search of the building, officials found heavy, dark smoke coming from the kitchen.

Officials said crews extinguished the source of the sparks and smoke inside the chimney, and no damage was found within the restaurant.

No one was injured during the fire.

© 2018 KREM