Court documents reveal new details in accidental shooting that killed 8-year-old boy in Deer Park

According to documents, the eight-year-old was killed after he and his two brothers were playing with a gun in a bedroom at their home in Deer Park.

DEER PARK, Wash. — A new search warrant from Spokane County Superior Court is revealing new details surrounding the accidental shooting death of an eight-year-old boy in Deer Park this past weekend.

On Sept. 28, 2023, Spokane County 911 received a call from a woman saying one of her grandchildren had been shot. Court documents say before the woman called, her three grandchildren (ages 13, 10 and 8) were playing with a handgun before the eight-year-old was accidentally shot in the head.

Documents say because the woman was elderly and disabled, she was unable to check on her grandchildren.

Before the shooting took place, the oldest of the three grandchildren told investigators he and his younger brothers were playing together in a back bedroom. He said they were all getting along and no one was fighting. At one point, the eight-year-old pulled a pistol out of a cabinet dresser drawer.

The oldest brother said he noticed this and took the gun away, setting it aside before the middle brother took the gun and "cocked it," according to documents. That caused the gun to fire, striking the eight-year-old in the head.

The eight-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The father of the three boys told deputies the gun belonged to one of his friends. Investigators say the father was storing the gun in his bedroom drawer.

At this time, investigators have filed a search warrant for evidence of murder and manslaughter in this case. Those investigators will trace evidence and seize any fingerprints, property, or devices at the home where the shooting took place.

