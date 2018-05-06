COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Kootenai County Coroner said they are trying to cooperate with the Coeur d’Alene Tribe in the autopsy of a woman who died in a car crash near Worley on June 1.

Tribal attorney’s won a temporary restraining order against the Kootenai County Coroner Warren Keen to stop an autopsy on a tribal member, Oliva Pakootas, 21.

Officials said Pakootas was traveling westbound when she failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail. They said she left the roadway and overturned in a field. Authorities said Pakootas was ejected from the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Tribal officials said under Idaho state law, the coroner can decline to perform an autopsy for religious and cultural reasons. Tribal leaders said there is no criminal investigation and there is no reason for the autopsy to take place against the wishes of the family. They also said because Pakootas is a Coeur d’Alene Tribal member, there are no jurisdictional reasons to proceed with an autopsy because the accident happened on the reservation.

The coroner’s office said Tuesday they send all fatal crash autopsies to Spokane County because they do not have a medical examiner. They said they are trying to cooperate with the tribe in a release Tuesday.

“Our legal system is being utilized by both parties in order to reach a mutually satisfactory accommodation to respect religious beliefs and preserve necessary evidence,” officials wrote in a release from the Kootenai County Coroner’s Office.

Officials confirmed they were still in negotiations with the tribe.

Tribal leaders said Pakootas’ family has expressed their desire for the coroner’s office to return her body to them without an invasive autopsy as it is a clear violation of their cultural traditions and their religious beliefs.

Pakootas was a star player on the Tekoa-Oakesdale girls’ basketball team. During her time there, they reached the WIAA 1B title game in 2014.

