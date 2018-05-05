SPOKANE, Wash. -- The newly renovated Cooper George building is now looking to lease 144 luxury apartments on the lower South Hill after a $7.5 million renovation project.

Cooper George was built in 1952 and was a senior home before three Portland-based investors transformed the building to what it is now. Their medical district location is a prime spot for people who want vibes of both Downtown Spokane and the South Hill.

"Cooper George is a little bit different because you're close to downtown but yet still kind of on the South Hill," said Regional Property Manager Peggy Low. "So you have access to some of those great community areas on the south hill as well as the great walking score downtown has to offer."

The apartments will run between $1,200 and $1,400 dollars a month for a one bedroom, averaging about 680 square feet. They also offer studio apartments and two bedroom apartments. With Downtown changing every day, Property Manager Peggy Low said its worth it.

"This project falls in line with all those updates, just to stay relevant, to create some great housing opportunities for some upscale living with different amenities and a really modern, industrial type of feel."

Some of the amenities include a fitness center, a rooftop lounge, and a coffee and wine cafe. Plus, all the apartments include walk-in closets, LED light fixtures, and their own washer and dryer.

The Cooper George leasing office is now open for potential renters and is located on West Fifth Avenue, across from Deaconess Hospital.

