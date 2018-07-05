SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Riverfront Park Committee chose the Step Well sculpture location on Monday morning.

The committee voted to place the sculpture at the conservation area west of the Promenade

The design was described as an interactive piece that is designed to fit 75 people on the steps inside.

The location decision was deferred during a previous meeting.

The artist recommended that it either be placed in the clock tower meadow near the Centennial Trail, or in a conservation area due to concerns of too many attractions in the park.

The location needs approval from the park board.

If all goes as planned, you could see the Step Well Sculpture in the park by the year 2020.

