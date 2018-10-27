SPOKANE, Wash. — The City of Spokane has started construction on the U.S. Pavilion and Promenade in Riverfront Park.

KREM 2’s Amanda Roley took a tour around the Pavilion’s construction site, starting where the new ticketing window will be located. The upper and lower levels of the pavilion will be open to the public, and some of the bays will be available for rent.

"We're really excited because all this concrete looks fairly new, but it's all been sand blasted. So Garco did a wonderful job of sandblasting,” Parks Director Leroy Eadie said. “And the concrete, even though it's 40 something years old, it looks in outstanding shape."

From the opposite side, you can start to imagine the elevated views visitors will enjoy at events. Eadie said crews even engineered a shade structure that incrementally adds more shade to the area as the day goes on.

“The neat thing about the shade structure is about the middle of the day, it will provide a little bit of shade but not much,” Eadie said. “But as the sun moves across the sky and moves more into the west – it’s going to provide more shade across the floor.”

Sidewalks on the existing bridge were removed, while the rest of the surface replaced with asphalt. Eadie said this will help preserve the life of the bridge, and the iconic blue paint on the bridge will stay to keep the historic look.

“A bridge over water is expensive to paint,” Eadie said. “To properly prep this bridge for painting, you have to do a lot of removal of the old paint and some of that paint made is lead based and you’re over the river and none of that can go into the river.”

Once the project is complete, the Promenade will connect with a direct path to the South Howard Street bridge, giving visitors a better orientation of the park.

