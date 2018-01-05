SPOKANE, Wash. – The sexy bear billboard in Downtown Spokane may be gone, but it lives on forever in the form of a t-shirt.

The clever folks at The Great PNW are now selling men’s t-shirts featuring the mating bears.

The Great PNW put up the billboard Monday on Washington and 1st Ave.

The billboard immediately caught the eyes of people online, prompting jokes and local TV stations to write up incredibly important articles about it.

Joel Barbour, the Great PNW owner, told us they had made the billboard to look like two bears mating, and that they thought it was funny.

However, by Monday night, the billboard company Lamar, which owns the physical sign, had already taken it down.

“I totally anticipated it was going to come down but I didn’t anticipate it would happen so quickly,” Barbour said. “I think it only lasted like eight hours.”

Lamar officials told KREM 2 News the ad was not approved by their General Manager and it "slipped through the cracks internally by mistake." They said the artwork was provided by the client and approved by the client but it "should have been red flagged and approved by management also." Lamar leaders said a mistake like this will not happen again.

The shirts can be purchased online for $27.99 here.

The Great PNW is a popular local clothing brand based in Spokane. They produce shirts, hats, and sweatshirts among other items that celebrate the Pacific Northwest.

