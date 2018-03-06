SPOKANE, Wash.-- Comic book fans from around the Inland Northwest came together on Sunday for the 12th annual Lilac City Comicon.

The event helped promote awareness for local artists and businesses. Many people came dressed in movie character costumes and classic comic book dress.

Some of the proceeds for the event were donated to Catholic Charities of Spokane the Firefighters for Kids Foundation.

Comicon officials said that ticket sales this year have exceeded their expectations.

The Lilac City Comicon is a two-day event from Saturday, June 2 until Sunday, June 3.

For more information, head to their website: Lilac City Comicon .

