SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane city leaders are asking for input on closing more parts of the southern portion of the Monroe Street Project.

Marlene Feist with the city’s Public Works department said the contractor on the southern project on Monroe, Murphy Brothers, suggested closing all of Monroe from Indiana to Chelan in order to complete the work at least three weeks early. Right now, the southern portion of Monroe is only closed from Chelan to Montgomery.

Feist said there are pros and cons to expanding the closure. It would get the project done faster but it also closes access to businesses that are not currently impacted by the construction.

Feist said the city felt like they owed it to the business owners to ask for their thoughts. They have sent the proposal to all of the businesses along the southern part of Monroe to get their input. The city is asking for business owners to give their input by Monday and they hope to make a decision on expanding the closure that day or soon after.

Some businesses are not happy with the proposal. Prohibition Gastropub posted on their Facebook page asking people to tell the city ‘no’ to this proposal. They claim the Murphy Brothers will get a performance incentive if they finish early. Feist said they will not allow this to qualify for the incentive.

The owners said there will be no local traffic and no access to them at all.

“Business is down, jobs are on the line, and we only want the City and Murphy Brothers to stick with their contract,” Prohibition Gastropub leaders wrote.

Feist said they understand that this impacts business’ lively hood, which is why they have asked for their input.

The proposal will not affect the northern portion of the Monroe Street project.

