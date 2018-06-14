SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane held a meeting Thursday to get feedback on a major construction project on West Riverside Avenue in downtown.

The city plans to cut the roadway from four lanes down to two to make the road more bike friendly. They hope to start the project next summer.



Earlier in 2018, the city put out an online survey. They said people who responded said bike lanes and parking spaces should be a priority.

“It can be a bike lane next to the parked cars, or the other side of the parked cars. We want to hear what people think about parked cars and how would it work,” said City of Spokane Engineer Marcia Davis.

City leaders said infrastructure under the road has not been replaced is over 100 years, so they will use the construction as an opportunity to do some repairs.

© 2018 KREM