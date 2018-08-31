SPOKANE, Wash. — The Southeast Sports Complex on the South Hill is home to many soccer games and is usually packed with families and their athletes.

Spokane City Parks and Recreation wants residents' input on the design and new features. The latest plans for the Southeast Sports Complex renovations include getting rid of a few current features like the baseball fields, but also adding a few new ones.

The current layout of the complex is complete with about six full soccer fields and three baseball fields. The proposed phase one demolition plans would remove the baseball fields and turn them into full soccer fields. There is also the possibility of adding a whole new soccer field in the southwest corner of the complex.

Spokane City parks wants to add a new play area to this northwest corner of the complex. Those plans include a play set for toddlers, a play set for older children, along with a splash pad.

There are also plans to create a neighborhood trail along Altamont street that could connect to a future trail.

The complex would also feature what is being called the "Regal Ribbon." It would be a landscaped, paved pathway along the outside of the soccer fields.

The proposal also address the constraint of limited parking by including a total of 143 parking spaces and that the complex may be unable to host soccer tournaments. The proposal also points out that the plans encourage pedestrian and bicycle access from the surrounding neighborhood and that the complex will create a neighborhood identity.

Residents living in the Southgate neighborhood are encouraged to share what opportunities they think outweigh the challenges of these renovations. Residents can weigh in at the neighborhood council meeting with city parks and the landscape architect on Sept. 5 at ESD 101 (4202 S. Regal Street).

© 2018 KREM