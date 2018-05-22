SPOKANE, Wash.—This time next year the city of Spokane will have some big changes going on along Riverside Avenue.

City leaders said this would be one of Spokane’s biggest construction projects in at least a decade.

City leaders said the first thing on the list was building Spokane’s Central City Line. It would be a six-mile rapid transit bus line that would be operated by STA.

Officials said the work on the Central City Line will take about two years to compete and when that project is finished there would be more changes.

Spokane Public Works official Brandon Blankenagel said there would be a lot of things going on in the area.

“There's still shopping, there's still retail, but there's other things happening around it and it's not the flow through that it used to be,” said Blankenagel.

Spokane’s street levy that was passed four years ago will foot the bill for the makeover, according to reports.

City officials said everything was expected to be finished by 2023.

© 2018 KREM