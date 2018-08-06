SPOKANE, Wash. -- Lights that will cover the U.S. Pavilion are being tested by Riverfront Park officials over the next three weeks.

The six light blades hanging from the netting are different textures and brightness. The opinions of people living near the pavilion are being taken into consideration when deciding which lights are best.

From the $16.5 million project, $2 million in lighting will completely cover the pavilion bringing a lot of color to the skyline. Designers are comparing it to a lantern.

There is a lot of flexibility when it comes to the color, the brightness, and patterns of the lights. They can be programmed to reflect local school pride, holidays, events, or just sit at a low glimmer. The 3,000 person amphitheater inside the pavilion can even use the lights to enhance performances.

Demolition inside the pavilion is already done and construction for the landscaping and seating will start soon. The space is designed to have an open feel similar to it's early days during the 74' Expo. Because the pavilion will not be completely covered, the design includes shade paneling to get a break from the sun.

© 2018 KREM