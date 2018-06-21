SPOKANE, Wash.-- The City of Spokane announced on Wednesday plans to put $50,000 into promoting cultural diversity.

Started this year, The Cultural Fund Grant program provides grant money for festivals, celebrations, lectures and workshops centered on different cultures.

It goes without saying that the city of Spokane is made up of all different kinds of people, each with their own story, cultural background, and traditions.

"It's a benefit to the city to have these types of conversations, to be exposed to different cultures, and be exposed to different backgrounds,” said City Director of Communications Brian Coddington.

The city is asking local nonprofits to apply for the grant funding.

Coddington said over the last 6 years, city leaders have made it a point to celebrate the different cultures represented in Spokane. Some examples of diversity include hiring a Multi-Cultural Affairs Director and promoting different heritage months.

The deadline to apply for the cultural grant is Friday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m.

For more information about the grant, visit the city's website.

