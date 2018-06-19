SPOKANE, Wash. – Trucks getting stuck under an overpass bridge happens far too often in downtown Spokane.

Over the last 10 years, more than three dozen semi-trucks have hit the overpass on Stevens. It is because of that number the city of Spokane installed new technology to prevent future incidents.

"It's a very visible approach to be able to see a flashing sign and know there's going to be a height problem at the intersection and give the driver plenty of time to stop and make an alternative decision," said City of Spokane spokesperson Brian Coddington.

The height limit at the Stevens overpass is 11 feet six inches. Anything above that height will pass through lasers and trigger flashing lights. The hope is the lights will alert the driver early enough so they can change their route. Each detection system runs about $30,000 to purchase and install. City leaders plan to use this system at ten different problem areas.

"Sprague and Division are next. It's part of a project next year. Next summer they're going to do more extensive construction projects where they'll build that piece into it," Coddington said.

Installing all ten systems will cost about $500,000. City leaders hope to fund these projects through grants or by dipping into the general fund. Coddington said the city has considered digging out the road to give more clearance at these low bridges. He said there are utilities that run underground and railroad considerations as well.

"It does cost a little bit of money, but providing that notification to the driver in enough time to be able to respond and react is a nice solution and a nice compromise for people," he said.

