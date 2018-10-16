SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been over a month since LimeBikes and scooters were first introduced to Spokane. Now the City of Spokane wants your feedback.

The colder days do not seem to stop Spokane residents from enjoying the bikeshare program. As of Oct. 11, there have been over 64,000 rides on LimeBikes and scooters since the program started.

An online survey will help city leaders decide whether or not the LimeBike program will become permanent in Spokane. Residents can fill out the survey until mid-November.

"We are asking people for their experience. We want to know what makes sense, what doesn't make sense, we want to know what they like, what they don't like, so we can design a program that meets the needs of our community," said Marlene Feist with the City of Spokane. "Clearly people have come out and tried it, so we want to hear from those people and we want them to tell us what they think."

Feist also said there has been great interest in the survey so far and hundreds of people have already filled it out.

The pilot program will also be ending in mid-November, which means the bikes and scooters will be removed from locations around the city for the time being.

In the next couple of weeks, the City will hold a public meeting so it can collect further data on the LimeBikes.

If the City decides to permanently implement the bikes, leaders will need to look at making changes in City policy and law to make the program work more efficiently in Spokane.

